News & Insights

US Markets

Meta starts process to end news availability in Canada

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

August 01, 2023 — 12:44 pm EDT

Written by Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms META.O has begun the process of ending news availability in Canada, the company's spokesperson Andy Stone said.

"As we've always said, the law is based on a fundamentally flawed premise. And, regrettably, the only way we can reasonably comply is to end news availability in Canada," Stone said on X social media platform, previously known as Twitter.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.