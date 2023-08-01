Meta starts process to end news availability in Canada

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms META.O has begun the process of ending news availability in Canada, the company's spokesperson Andy Stone said.

"As we've always said, the law is based on a fundamentally flawed premise. And, regrettably, the only way we can reasonably comply is to end news availability in Canada," Stone said on X social media platform, previously known as Twitter.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

