Meta spokesperson denies report of CEO Zuckerberg stepping down next year

Credit: REUTERS/Erin Scott

November 22, 2022 — 11:40 am EST

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc META.O spokesperson Andy Stone said in a tweet on Tuesday that a report on Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg stepping down next year was false.

News website The Leak earlier in the day reported that Zuckerberg was set to resign in 2023, citing an unnamed insider source. The report briefly sent the company's shares up 1%.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com))

