CEG

Meta Signs 20-yr Power Purchase Agreement For Output Of Clinton Clean Energy Center

June 03, 2025 — 07:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Constellation (CEG) and Meta have signed a 20-year power purchase agreement for the output of the Clinton Clean Energy Center to support Meta's clean energy goals and operations in the region with 1,121 megawatts of emissions-free nuclear energy.

Beginning in June of 2027, the agreement supports the relicensing and continued operations of Constellation's Clinton nuclear facility for another two decades after the state's ratepayer funded zero emission credit program expires. The deal will preserve 1,100 local jobs; deliver $13.5 million in annual tax revenue; and add $1 million in charitable giving to local nonprofits over five years.

