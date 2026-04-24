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Meta Shares Regain Ground During Morning Trade After Layoff Reports

April 24, 2026 — 10:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) are regaining ground during Friday morning trading after moving down more than 2 per cent yesterday, following several media reports that the tech giant plans to cut 10 percent of its workforce, about 8,000 employees, starting May 20.

Citing an internal memo, the reports added that Meta would not be filling thousands more open jobs it had been hiring for. One of the main reasons for the layoffs is the company's increased spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure and development projects, for which it is expected to spend $135 billion this year, the reports suggested.

The company's shares are currently trading at $663.18 on the Nasdaq, up 0.61 percent. The stock opened at $660.32 and has climbed as high as $663.16 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $520.26 to $796.25.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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