Meta settles startup's lawsuit over artificial-intelligence trade secrets

By Blake Brittain

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms META.O has settled a lawsuit brought by an artificial-intelligence startup that accused the tech giant of stealing its trade secrets, according to a filing in Boston federal court.

Plaintiff Neural Magic and Meta said in the Tuesday filing that they had resolved the case on confidential terms and asked the court to dismiss it with prejudice, which means it cannot be refiled.

A Neural Magic spokesperson said on Wednesday that the company had no comment beyond the court filing. Neural Magic CEO Brian Stevens said the company looks forward to "focusing 100% on applying our core technologies."

Representatives for Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Somerville, Massachusetts-based Neural Magic's investors include VMware, Comcast, Verizon and venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, according to its website. It sued Meta in 2020 for allegedly stealing algorithms that enable normal computers to run complex mathematical calculations more efficiently and allow research scientists to use larger datasets in machine learning.

Neural Magic said in the complaint that its technology is "a key to unlocking the next wave of advancements in many fields: from healthcare and cancer screening, to how customers shop online and identify items of interest."

The lawsuit said Meta hired away Neural Magic computer scientist Aleksandar Zlateski, who brought along the algorithms at the "heart" of Neural Magic's technology. Neural Magic said Meta published the algorithms on open-source website GitHub and publicly thanked Zlateski for solving a "key problem" for its "continued advancement in the world of artificial intelligence."

Zlateski's attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the settlement on Wednesday.

Meta argued that Neural Magic's proposed trade secrets were not legally protectable and that Zlateski had not acquired them improperly.

U.S. District Judge Denise Casper in March denied Meta's request to end the case before trial and allowed testimony from an expert who said the company owes up to $766 million in royalties.

The trial had been set to begin next month.

The case is Neural Magic Inc v. Meta Platforms Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, No. 1:20-cv-10444.

For Neural Magic: Patrick Curran, Steven Cherny, Stacylyn Doore and Jared Newton of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

For Meta: Chris Henry, BJ Trach, Doug Lumish and Jennifer Barry of Latham & Watkins

For Zlateski: Stephen Riden and Russell Beck of Beck Reed Riden

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

