Meta sets Oct. 11 for Connect event, teases new VR headset release

Meta Platforms Inc will host its annual event on Oct. 11 to showcase augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) offerings, and possibly release its much touted VR headset code-named Project Cambria.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post on Tuesday announced the event date with a picture of him wearing a VR headset, hinting at the long-awaited headset release.

Meta did not respond to a Reuters query seeking confirmation on the release of the new product.

Zuckerberg, on a podcast last month, said the new headset will have advanced sensors to track eyes and facial cues, with capabilities to mirror those expressions onto digital avatar in real time.

Project Cambria, which will be the successor to Meta Quest 2, will be the centerpiece of the company's metaverse strategy.

Over the last few months, Meta has announced updates to its VR social platform, Horizon Worlds, including creator payments, opened a physical store to demo the gadgets and also bumped prices of existing VR headset models.

The event date announcement follows the departure of Vice President Vivek Sharma, who spearheaded the development of the Horizon Worlds platform and related offerings.

