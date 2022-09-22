US Markets

Meta says working to fix Instagram outage

Contributors
Savyata Mishra Reuters
Akash Sriram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Meta Platforms Inc said on Thursday that several users were having trouble accessing its social network, Instagram.

Changes sourcing

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc META.O said on Thursday that several users were having trouble accessing its social network, Instagram.

"We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," Meta said.

About 7,000 users reported issues with the platform, according to Downdetector.

The user reports were as high as 24,000 earlier, said Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Several users took to Twitter to share updates and memes about the service disruption, with #instagramdown trending as a hashtag on the social media site.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru and Akash Sriram; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Maju Samuel)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular