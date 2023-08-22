Meta rolls out web version of Threads

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 22, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik and Katie Paul for Reuters ->

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms META.O on Tuesday launched the web version of its new text-first social media platform Threads, in a bid to retain professional users and gain an edge over rival X, formerly Twitter.

Threads' users will now be able to access the microblogging platform by logging-in to its website from their computers, the Facebook and Instagram owner said.

The widely anticipated roll out could help Threads gain broader acceptance among power users like brands, company accounts, advertisers and journalists, who can now take advantage of the platform by using it on a bigger screen.

Threads, which crossed 100 million sign-ups for the app within five days of its launch on July 5, saw a decline in its popularity as users returned to the more familiar platform X after the initial rush.

In just over a month, daily active users on Android version of Threads app dropped to 10.3 million from the peak of 49.3 million, according to a report, dated August 10, by analytics platform Similarweb.

The company will be adding more functionality to the web experience in the coming weeks, Meta said.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru and Katie Paul in New York; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

