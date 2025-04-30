Technology
Meta Rolls Out Standalone AI Assistant App Powered By Llama 4

April 30, 2025 — 03:00 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms (META) has launched its new Meta AI as a separate app, moving beyond Facebook and Instagram to take on rivals like ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, DeepSeek, and Grok.

Powered by its latest Llama 4 technology, Meta AI aims to offer more personalized and natural interactions. The app is designed to get to know users better, making its answers more useful. It also offers a social touch by showing updates from people and places users care about.

Meta AI includes voice features that let users multitask while interacting with the assistant, with an icon showing when the microphone is active.

The tech giant stated in a blog post that its Llama 4 model makes the conversation feel more personal and natural. The app also allows users to generate and edit images through both voice and text, bringing together multiple AI tools in one place.

A demo of its new voice technology, called full-duplex speech, is available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. This feature lets the AI respond more like a real conversation, generating voice directly rather than just reading out written replies.

Meta AI can also search the web to offer recommendations, help users explore topics, and stay connected with friends and family. The app features a Discover feed where users can find and share popular AI prompts, with the option to remix and personalize them.

Beyond the new app, Meta AI is also integrated across Meta's platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and Ray-Ban Meta glasses, making it easy to access wherever users are.

