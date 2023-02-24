US Markets

Meta rolls out AI language model LLaMA

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 24, 2023 — 11:28 am EST

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc META.O is releasing a new language model based on artificial intelligence, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Friday.

The language model, called LLaMA, is designed to generate text and conversations, summarize written material, and perform complicated tasks like solving math theorems or predicting protein structures.

The model is designed to help researchers advance their work, Zuckerberg said.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

