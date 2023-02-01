US Markets

Meta reports 55% drop in quarterly profit

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

February 01, 2023 — 04:07 pm EST

Written by Nivedita Balu for Reuters ->

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc META.O on Wednesday reported a 55% fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a hefty charge related to cost-cutting moves like layoffs, office closures and an overhaul of its data center strategy.

Net income fell to $4.65 billion, or $1.76 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $10.29 billion, or 3.67 per share, a year earlier.

