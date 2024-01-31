News & Insights

US Markets

Meta rents Spanish real estate company Merlin's data centres, Cinco Dias says

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 31, 2024 — 05:18 am EST

Written by Matteo Allievi for Reuters ->

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Facebook owner Meta Platforms META.O has rented Spanish real estate firm Merlin Properties' MRL.MC data centres, newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources in the technology sector.

Merlin mainly owns and rents offices, shopping malls and logistics centres, but last year started a new data centres business, following the big artificial intelligence push in data warehousing.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Merlin declined to comment on any deal with Meta.

Merlin said in November it had invested 246 million euros ($266.42 million) on data centres and it was planning a further capital expenditure of 146 million euros between last year's fourth quarter and 2024.

Spain is a good location for data centres thanks to the underwater cable connecting Europe with the other continents. Additionally, clients demand green energy sources to power the centres and dozen of energy projects are currently in development in Spain.

($1 = 0.9234 euros)

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((matteo.allievi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.