Meta releases AudioCraft AI tool to create music from text

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

August 02, 2023 — 10:29 am EDT

Written by Tanya Jain for Reuters ->

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms META.O on Wednesday introduced its open-source AI tool called AudioCraft that will help users to create music and audio based on text prompts.

The AI tool is bundled with three models, AudioGen, EnCodec and MusicGen, and works for music, sound, compression and generation, Meta said.

MusicGen is trained using company-owned and specifically licensed music, it added.

Artists and industry experts have raised concerns over copyright violations, as machine learning software work by recognizing and replicating patterns from data scraped from the web.

Earlier this year, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O introduced its own experimental audio generating AI tool called MusicLM.

(Reporting by Tanya Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Tanya.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

