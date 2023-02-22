US Markets

Meta preparing for fresh round of job cuts - Washington Post

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

February 22, 2023 — 10:26 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds details from the report

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc META.O is planning a fresh round of job cuts in a reorganization and downsizing effort that could affect thousands of workers, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last year, the social media giant said it will let go of 13% of its workforce, or more than 11,000 employees, as it grappled with soaring costs and a weak advertising market.

Meta plans to push some leaders into lower-level roles without direct reports, flattening the layers of management between top boss Mark Zuckerberg and the company's interns, the Washington Post reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.