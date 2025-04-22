Meta Platforms's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with META, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 uncommon options trades for Meta Platforms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $770,725, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $1,419,572.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $450.0 to $650.0 for Meta Platforms during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Meta Platforms's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Meta Platforms's significant trades, within a strike price range of $450.0 to $650.0, over the past month.

Meta Platforms 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/02/25 $25.15 $24.75 $25.1 $490.00 $376.5K 675 456 META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $49.5 $49.5 $49.5 $450.00 $361.3K 1.3K 73 META CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/02/25 $26.35 $25.75 $26.35 $490.00 $231.8K 675 98 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $6.55 $6.5 $6.5 $500.00 $128.2K 3.7K 1.6K META CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/25/25 $12.6 $12.2 $12.22 $490.00 $107.5K 1.3K 132

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

In light of the recent options history for Meta Platforms, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,142,739, the META's price is up by 1.49%, now at $491.86.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $673.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Meta Platforms, targeting a price of $645. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Meta Platforms, targeting a price of $650. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $790. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $600. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Meta Platforms, targeting a price of $680.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Meta Platforms options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for META

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy

