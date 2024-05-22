Meta Platforms's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with META, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Meta Platforms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $53,200, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,016,653.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $450.0 to $480.0 for Meta Platforms over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Meta Platforms options trades today is 3091.44 with a total volume of 6,079.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Meta Platforms's big money trades within a strike price range of $450.0 to $480.0 over the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $5.85 $5.7 $5.9 $475.00 $343.3K 1.9K 388 META CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $58.5 $57.6 $58.0 $470.00 $145.0K 1.0K 25 META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/07/24 $13.0 $12.7 $12.85 $465.00 $102.8K 559 5 META CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $54.1 $53.9 $53.9 $450.00 $80.8K 480 16 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $5.8 $5.75 $5.75 $475.00 $76.0K 1.9K 255

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the world's largest online social network, with nearly 4 billion family of apps monthly active users. Users engage with each other in different ways, exchanging messages and sharing news events, photos, and videos. The firm's ecosystem consists mainly of the Facebook app, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and many features surrounding these products. Users can access Facebook on mobile devices and desktops. Advertising revenue represents more than 90% of the firm's total revenue, with more than 45% coming from the US and Canada and over 20% from Europe.

Current Position of Meta Platforms With a volume of 286,887, the price of META is up 0.63% at $467.54. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Meta Platforms

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $535.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $535. An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $575. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $500. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Meta Platforms, targeting a price of $500. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Outperform rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $565.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Meta Platforms options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

