Meta Platforms's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with META, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Meta Platforms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $55,735, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $1,483,261.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $790.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $790.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $16.9 $16.7 $16.7 $660.00 $361.1K 1.6K 389 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $16.45 $16.1 $16.2 $655.00 $269.3K 1.7K 346 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $16.35 $16.25 $16.35 $660.00 $154.9K 1.6K 163 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $16.3 $16.15 $16.15 $660.00 $96.7K 1.6K 29 META CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $4.5 $4.25 $4.42 $675.00 $71.2K 2.5K 417

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

In light of the recent options history for Meta Platforms, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Meta Platforms With a trading volume of 527,419, the price of META is up by 0.34%, reaching $659.74. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 56 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Meta Platforms

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $769.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $750. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $780. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $752. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $765. * An analyst from Raymond James has revised its rating downward to Strong Buy, adjusting the price target to $800.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Meta Platforms with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.