Meta Platforms's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in META usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 52 extraordinary options activities for Meta Platforms. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 21% leaning bullish and 21% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $278,493, and 47 are calls, amounting to $5,171,925.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $300.0 to $535.0 for Meta Platforms during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Meta Platforms options trades today is 2691.0 with a total volume of 92,948.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Meta Platforms's big money trades within a strike price range of $300.0 to $535.0 over the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $25.75 $25.1 $25.43 $497.50 $869.0K 1.7K 1.0K META CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $20.95 $20.3 $20.63 $502.50 $704.9K 2.1K 1.0K META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $3.35 $3.25 $3.35 $525.00 $280.3K 3.1K 1.0K META CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $21.7 $20.35 $21.02 $505.00 $241.5K 2.1K 146 META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $21.7 $21.0 $21.35 $505.00 $196.4K 2.1K 638

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the world's largest online social network, with nearly 4 billion family of apps monthly active users. Users engage with each other in different ways, exchanging messages and sharing news events, photos, and videos. The firm's ecosystem consists mainly of the Facebook app, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and many features surrounding these products. Users can access Facebook on mobile devices and desktops. Advertising revenue represents more than 90% of the firm's total revenue, with more than 45% coming from the US and Canada and over 20% from Europe.

In light of the recent options history for Meta Platforms, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Meta Platforms Currently trading with a volume of 1,207,189, the META's price is up by 1.25%, now at $523.22. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Meta Platforms with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

