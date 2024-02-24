Meta Platforms (XTRA:FB2A) Price Target Increased by 32.57% to 476.71

The average one-year price target for Meta Platforms (XTRA:FB2A) has been revised to 476.71 / share. This is an increase of 32.57% from the prior estimate of 359.59 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 229.19 to a high of 559.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.09% from the latest reported closing price of 441.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5437 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meta Platforms. This is an increase of 318 owner(s) or 6.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FB2A is 1.58%, a decrease of 0.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 1,948,839K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 69,203K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,992K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FB2A by 8.91% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53,410K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,670K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FB2A by 8.61% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 49,078K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,392K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FB2A by 4.13% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 45,919K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,198K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FB2A by 5.16% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 45,532K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,579K shares, representing a decrease of 6.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FB2A by 1.33% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.