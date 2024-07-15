Meta Platforms Unusual Options Activity For July 15

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Meta Platforms. Our analysis of options history for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) revealed 47 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $471,439, and 42 were calls, valued at $4,426,028.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $580.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Meta Platforms's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Meta Platforms's significant trades, within a strike price range of $170.0 to $580.0, over the past month.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $36.35 $36.05 $36.35 $500.00 $727.0K 5.0K 1.4K META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $36.2 $36.15 $36.15 $500.00 $618.1K 5.0K 1.6K META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $44.15 $44.0 $44.0 $490.00 $572.0K 1.8K 491 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $36.85 $36.8 $36.8 $500.00 $257.6K 5.0K 2.0K META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $37.75 $37.7 $37.7 $500.00 $211.1K 5.0K 2.3K

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the world's largest online social network, with nearly 4 billion family of apps monthly active users. Users engage with each other in different ways, exchanging messages and sharing news events, photos, and videos. The firm's ecosystem consists mainly of the Facebook app, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and many features surrounding these products. Users can access Facebook on mobile devices and desktops. Advertising revenue represents more than 90% of the firm's total revenue, with more than 45% coming from the US and Canada and over 20% from Europe.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Meta Platforms, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Meta Platforms With a trading volume of 3,476,693, the price of META is up by 0.88%, reaching $503.27. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 16 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Meta Platforms with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.