Meta Platforms Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) we detected 35 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,048,590 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $686,251.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $780.0 for Meta Platforms, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Meta Platforms's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Meta Platforms's significant trades, within a strike price range of $200.0 to $780.0, over the past month.

Meta Platforms 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $2.61 $2.54 $2.57 $505.00 $421.0K 1.9K 1.7K META CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $262.25 $259.5 $260.15 $260.00 $104.3K 53 0 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $258.7 $256.95 $256.95 $260.00 $103.0K 164 4 META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $1.78 $1.77 $1.77 $505.00 $84.2K 1.9K 20.2K META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $3.2 $3.05 $3.15 $525.00 $52.9K 3.3K 1.3K

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the world's largest online social network, with nearly 4 billion family of apps monthly active users. Users engage with each other in different ways, exchanging messages and sharing news events, photos, and videos. The firm's ecosystem consists mainly of the Facebook app, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and many features surrounding these products. Users can access Facebook on mobile devices and desktops. Advertising revenue represents more than 90% of the firm's total revenue, with more than 45% coming from the US and Canada and over 20% from Europe.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Meta Platforms, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,714,742, the META's price is up by 1.21%, now at $518.96. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Meta Platforms options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

