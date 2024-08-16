Meta Platforms Under Scrutiny for Illegal Drug Ads

Meta Platforms (META) is facing increasing scrutiny from lawmakers over advertisements promoting opioids and other illegal drugs on its platforms, Facebook and Instagram. A bipartisan group of 19 U.S. lawmakers has sent a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg demanding an explanation of how the company manages these prohibited ads.

Importantly, the letter cited a recent surge in ads for prescription pills, cocaine, and other drugs, noting their accessibility on Meta’s platforms. Lawmakers have accused the company of neglecting its social responsibility and breaching community guidelines.

Meta has until September 6 to answer about 15 questions outlined in the letter. These questions cover the number of illicit drug ads on the platform, the measures taken to address the issue, and whether users were targeted based on personal health information.

Ongoing Investigation

Investors should be aware that this scrutiny comes amid a federal investigation into whether Meta has facilitated and profited from drug sales. Despite the increased scrutiny, Meta has allowed these ads to persist, which lawmakers find particularly concerning.

Meta has acknowledged the presence of these ads and claims to remove them within 48 hours of detection. However, lawmakers argue that this response is inadequate.

It will be interesting to see how Meta responds to these demands and what steps the company will take to prevent the recurrence of such harmful ads.

Is Meta a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

On TipRanks, META has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 24 Buy, two Hold, and two Sell ratings assigned by analysts in the past three months. The analysts’ average price target on Meta Platforms stock of $549.35 implies 2.24% upside potential.

