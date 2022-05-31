Meta Platforms To Trade Under 'Meta' From June 9

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms Inc. (FB), parent company of social media giant Facebook, on Tuesday announced that its stock will begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol META beginning June 9.

The company currently uses the ticker symbol FB, which it has been using since its IPO in 2012. The new ticker symbol aligns with the company's rebranding from Facebook to Meta, announced on October 2021.

