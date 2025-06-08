Markets
META

Meta Platforms In Talks For Multibillion-Dollar Investment In AI Startup Scale AI : Report

June 08, 2025 — 09:00 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms Inc. (META), the parent company of Facebook, is in discussions to invest several billion dollars into artificial intelligence startup Scale AI, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

If finalized, the funding could surpass $10 billion, making it one of the largest private company investments in history, the report said.

Scale AI specializes in data labeling services, supporting companies like Microsoft and OpenAI in training their AI models.

According to the report, Meta was already a participant in Scale AI's $1 billion Series F funding round, which set the company's valuation at $13.8 billion. Scale AI also built Defense Llama, a large language model designed for military use, on top of Meta's Llama 3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

META

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.