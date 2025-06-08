Meta Platforms In Talks For Multibillion-Dollar Investment In AI Startup Scale AI : Report

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms Inc. (META), the parent company of Facebook, is in discussions to invest several billion dollars into artificial intelligence startup Scale AI, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

If finalized, the funding could surpass $10 billion, making it one of the largest private company investments in history, the report said.

Scale AI specializes in data labeling services, supporting companies like Microsoft and OpenAI in training their AI models.

According to the report, Meta was already a participant in Scale AI's $1 billion Series F funding round, which set the company's valuation at $13.8 billion. Scale AI also built Defense Llama, a large language model designed for military use, on top of Meta's Llama 3.

