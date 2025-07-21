Meta Platforms Stock (META) Opinions on Morgan Stanley Price Target Raise

Recent chatter on X about Meta Platforms (META) has been buzzing with reactions to Morgan Stanley's latest price target increase from $650 to $750, accompanied by an Overweight rating. Many users are pointing to the firm's optimism about accelerating growth driven by machine learning and engagement as a key reason for renewed interest in the stock. The discussion reflects a sense of anticipation around how Meta's generative AI initiatives could shape future earnings.

Additionally, posts on X have highlighted Meta's ambitious investments in AI and supercomputing, with some expressing confidence in the company's long-term strategy to rival competitors like X itself through platforms such as Threads. Others have noted recent stock price dips, sparking debates about whether this presents a strategic entry point. The conversation remains dynamic as investors await further updates on Meta’s quarterly performance.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Meta Platforms Congressional Stock Trading

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $META Data Alerts

Members of Congress have traded $META stock 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 19 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $META stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Meta Platforms Insider Trading Activity

Meta Platforms insiders have traded $META stock on the open market 815 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 815 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $META stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK ZUCKERBERG (COB and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 685 sales selling 909,712 shares for an estimated $629,480,700 .

. CHRISTOPHER K COX (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $39,908,564 .

. ANDREW BOSWORTH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 32,566 shares for an estimated $21,358,649 .

. JAVIER OLIVAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 21,117 shares for an estimated $13,919,756 .

. JENNIFER NEWSTEAD (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 20,766 shares for an estimated $13,169,909 .

. SUSAN J LI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,427 shares for an estimated $10,833,179 .

. ROBERT M KIMMITT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,405 shares for an estimated $959,811 .

. PEGGY ALFORD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,473 shares for an estimated $893,351.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Meta Platforms Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,454 institutional investors add shares of Meta Platforms stock to their portfolio, and 1,827 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Meta Platforms Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $META in the last several months. We have seen 33 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/21/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/15/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025

TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for Meta Platforms, check out Quiver Quantitative's $META forecast page.

Meta Platforms Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $META recently. We have seen 41 analysts offer price targets for $META in the last 6 months, with a median target of $750.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $750.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Justin Patterson from Keybanc set a target price of $800.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $850.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $828.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Justin Post from B of A Securities set a target price of $775.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $795.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 John Blackledge from TD Cowen set a target price of $800.0 on 07/09/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.