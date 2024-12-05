Meta Platforms signs four contracts with Invenergy for 760 MW of clean energy

Meta Platforms (META) signed four contracts with Chicago-based energy owner, operator and developer, Invenergy, for 760 MW of clean energy. These new Environmental Attribute Purchase agreements bring Meta’s total clean energy procurement from Invenergy to over 1 GW. Meta’s EAPAs are contracted through four Invenergy-developed facilities strategically located across the U.S. to meet soaring energy demand with domestically produced electricity. These solar energy centers include: Hardin II Solar – 150 MW – Expected Commercial Operations 2024; Delilah II Solar – 150 MW – Expected Commercial Operations 2025; Tip Top Solar – 110 MW – Expected Commercial Operations 2026; Chalk Bluff Solar – 350 MW – Expected Commercial Operations 2027. The electricity from these projects will be delivered to the local grid, increasing regional reliability by delivering power to nearby homes and businesses, while Meta will receive clean energy credits for bringing new generation capacity online.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on META:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.