Meta Platforms says smaller Llama 4 models expected to be ready by next year

Says Llama seeing strong momentum. Says working with private sector to adopt Llama across government. Says smaller Llama 4 models expected to be ready by next year. Says AI investments continue to need significant infrastructure. Says starting to see next computing platform come together. Says might be most dynamic moment seen in the industry. Says capital expenditures were impacted by timing of third quarter server deliveries which will be paid in Q4. Says Meta AI continues to scale. Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

