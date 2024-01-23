Meta Platforms Reports After the Close on 2/1 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Meta Platforms (NASD: META) META next earnings date is projected to be 2/1 after the close, with earnings estimates of $4.97/share on $39.03 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Meta Platforms earnings history looks like this:
|Period
|Earnings Date
|Earnings
|Q3 2023
|10/25/2023
|4.390
|Q2 2023
|7/26/2023
|2.980
|Q1 2023
|4/26/2023
|2.200
|Q4 2022
|2/1/2023
|1.760
|Q3 2022
|10/26/2022
|1.640
The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:
And with equally impressive revenue growth:
But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Meta Platforms has options available that expire February 02nd.
Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the META options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.
