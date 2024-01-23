News & Insights

Meta Platforms Reports After the Close on 2/1 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

January 23, 2024 — 03:44 pm EST

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Meta Platforms (NASD: META) META next earnings date is projected to be 2/1 after the close, with earnings estimates of $4.97/share on $39.03 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Meta Platforms earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings
Q3 2023 10/25/2023 4.390
Q2 2023 7/26/2023 2.980
Q1 2023 4/26/2023 2.200
Q4 2022 2/1/2023 1.760
Q3 2022 10/26/2022 1.640

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Meta Platforms has options available that expire February 02nd.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the META options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

