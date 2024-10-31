Meta Platforms price target raised to $675 from $555 at Seaport Research

Seaport Research analyst Aaron Kessler raised the firm’s price target on Meta Platforms (META) to $675 from $555 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm remains positive on the stock given its expectation for continued solid ad growth, engagement strength, and option value with AI investments, the analyst tells investors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.