Meta Platforms price target lowered to $583 from $585 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered the firm’s price target on Meta Platforms (META) to $583 from $585 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company reported results in-line with consensus expectations, leading to a “solid but uninspiring” Q3 print, the analyst tells investors. The firm is lowering its outlook modestly on margin expectations.
