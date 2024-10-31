Meta Platforms price target lowered to $583 from $585 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered the firm’s price target on Meta Platforms (META) to $583 from $585 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company reported results in-line with consensus expectations, leading to a “solid but uninspiring” Q3 print, the analyst tells investors. The firm is lowering its outlook modestly on margin expectations.

