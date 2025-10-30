Markets
META

Meta Platforms Plunges 9.5% After Q3 Earnings Miss And Rising 2026 Spend

October 30, 2025 — 01:25 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) dropped 9.53% to $680.02, down $71.65, following the release of its third-quarter 2025 earnings which revealed a one-time $15.93 billion tax charge and warned of significantly higher spending in 2026.

The company beat revenue expectations, reporting $51.24 billion, up 26% year over year, but reported EPS of just $1.05 due to the tax hit, far below expectations. Management also projected full-year expenses of $116-118 billion and capital expenditures of $70-72 billion.

Meta said its user base reached 3.54 billion daily active users and that advertising revenue remains strong. However, rising costs, especially in AI infrastructure, employee compensation, and depreciation, are expected to accelerate.

META opened at $742.00, hit a high of $750.30, and a low of $680.00, compared to the previous close of $751.67 on the NasdaqGS. Trading volume jumped to around 12 million shares, well above the three-month average of 6.5 million. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $460.10 - $775.45.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

META

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.