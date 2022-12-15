Markets
META

Meta Platforms Partners Silicon Ranch For Seven New Solar Projects In Georgia And Tennessee

December 15, 2022 — 08:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) announced Thursday seven new solar projects in Georgia and Tennessee totaling 720 megawatts (MWAC) to support its regional operations with 100% renewable energy.

Silicon Ranch, one of the nation's largest independent power producers, is partnering with Walton Electric Membership Corp. or EMC, and the Tennessee Valley Authority or TVA, to supply the renewable power to serve Meta's data centers in Georgia and the Tennessee Valley, respectively.

As part of the agreements, Silicon Ranch will fund, build, own, operate, and maintain the solar facilities over the life of each of the seven projects, bringing significant investment to rural communities throughout the region.

The announcement of the seven new projects coincides with the nearing completion of two additional solar facilities by Silicon Ranch that serve Meta's operations. Including the seven projects announced today, Meta is partnering with Silicon Ranch on 16 solar facilities to serve its operations in Georgia and the Tennessee Valley.

The recently completed projects and the seven new facilities expand Meta's renewable energy leadership.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

META

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.