Meta Platforms Partners Silicon Ranch For Seven New Solar Projects In Georgia And Tennessee

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) announced Thursday seven new solar projects in Georgia and Tennessee totaling 720 megawatts (MWAC) to support its regional operations with 100% renewable energy.

Silicon Ranch, one of the nation's largest independent power producers, is partnering with Walton Electric Membership Corp. or EMC, and the Tennessee Valley Authority or TVA, to supply the renewable power to serve Meta's data centers in Georgia and the Tennessee Valley, respectively.

As part of the agreements, Silicon Ranch will fund, build, own, operate, and maintain the solar facilities over the life of each of the seven projects, bringing significant investment to rural communities throughout the region.

The announcement of the seven new projects coincides with the nearing completion of two additional solar facilities by Silicon Ranch that serve Meta's operations. Including the seven projects announced today, Meta is partnering with Silicon Ranch on 16 solar facilities to serve its operations in Georgia and the Tennessee Valley.

The recently completed projects and the seven new facilities expand Meta's renewable energy leadership.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.