Meta Platforms Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in META often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Meta Platforms. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 28% bullish and 57% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $68,000, and 13 calls, totaling $800,296.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $522.5 and $535.0 for Meta Platforms, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale activity within a strike price range from $522.5 to $535.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $3.8 $3.75 $3.8 $535.00 $283.7K 4.9K 882 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $3.8 $3.7 $3.7 $535.00 $89.0K 4.9K 1.6K META PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/23/24 $3.4 $3.25 $3.4 $522.50 $68.0K 1.3K 482 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $3.65 $3.5 $3.5 $535.00 $63.5K 4.9K 3.4K META CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/23/24 $3.8 $3.7 $3.8 $535.00 $52.8K 4.9K 2.1K

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the world's largest online social network, with nearly 4 billion family of apps monthly active users. Users engage with each other in different ways, exchanging messages and sharing news events, photos, and videos. The firm's ecosystem consists mainly of the Facebook app, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and many features surrounding these products. Users can access Facebook on mobile devices and desktops. Advertising revenue represents more than 90% of the firm's total revenue, with more than 45% coming from the US and Canada and over 20% from Europe.

Present Market Standing of Meta Platforms Currently trading with a volume of 236,084, the META's price is down by -0.46%, now at $526.86. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days. What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $580.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Meta Platforms, targeting a price of $560. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $575. An analyst from Roth MKM persists with their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $550. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $600. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $615.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Meta Platforms with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.