Meta Platforms operations chief Sheryl Sandberg to quit

Akash Sriram Reuters
June 1 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc FB.O Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg will leave the social media company, according to her Facebook post. Shares of the company fell about 4% following the news.

