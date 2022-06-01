Meta Platforms operations chief Sheryl Sandberg to quit

June 1 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc FB.O Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg will leave the social media company, according to her Facebook post. Shares of the company fell about 4% following the news.

