Meta Platforms operations chief Sheryl Sandberg to quit
June 1 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc FB.O Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg will leave the social media company, according to her Facebook post. Shares of the company fell about 4% following the news.
(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))
