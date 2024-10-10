Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Reveals New Smart Glasses

Meta Platforms (META) has revealed new smart glasses that employ augmented reality technology.

Specifically, Meta has unveiled its new Orion smart glasses, which are being developed through a partnership with Ray-Ban. The smart glasses run apps like a holographic game of chess or digital ping pong that appear as graphics overlaid on top of the real world.

The experimental glasses are part of Meta’s multibillion-dollar plans to build the so-called “Metaverse,” a term used to describe people interacting with one another online in virtual reality spaces.

Guns Sold on Meta’s Social Media Platforms

Turning to Meta Platforms’ social media platforms, it was just reported by CBS News that firearms are frequently advertised on the company’s Facebook and Instagram sites despite a long-standing policy against buying and selling firearms through its social media operations.

Many of the advertisements skirt Meta’s rules by directing users to the Telegram social media site for the actual firearm sale. Given that Meta has had rules against this sort of thing since 2016, the revelation of firearm sales on Facebook and Instagram comes as a surprise.

Is Meta Stock a Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on META stock based on 42 Buys, three Holds and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 79.28% rally in its share price over the past year, the average META price target of $615.08 per share implies 5.08% upside potential.

