Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ:META) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Meta Platforms is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$40b ÷ (US$170b - US$22b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Meta Platforms has an ROCE of 27%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 4.6% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Meta Platforms compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Meta Platforms here for free.

So How Is Meta Platforms' ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Meta Platforms are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 27%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 109%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Meta Platforms thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Meta Platforms can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Meta Platforms does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Meta Platforms that you might be interested in.

