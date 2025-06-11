Meta Platforms (META) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Meta Platforms (META) closed at $694.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.18% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.27%.

Shares of the social media company have appreciated by 7.07% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.99%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 6.9%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Meta Platforms in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $5.83, marking a 12.98% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $44.26 billion, up 13.27% from the year-ago period.

META's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $25.53 per share and revenue of $185.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7% and +12.78%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. Meta Platforms presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Meta Platforms's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.06, so one might conclude that Meta Platforms is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that META currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.71. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. META's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, placing it within the top 17% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.