Meta Platforms (META) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The most recent trading session ended with Meta Platforms (META) standing at $503.02, reflecting a -1.29% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

The social media company's shares have seen an increase of 5.28% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Meta Platforms in its upcoming release. On that day, Meta Platforms is projected to report earnings of $4.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 61.74%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $36.07 billion, indicating a 25.94% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $19.94 per share and a revenue of $158.75 billion, indicating changes of +34.1% and +17.68%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Meta Platforms. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Meta Platforms currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Meta Platforms currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.73, which means Meta Platforms is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that META has a PEG ratio of 1.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.