Meta Platforms (META) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Meta Platforms (META) closed at $168.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.11% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the social media company had lost 6.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.14% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Meta Platforms as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Meta Platforms is projected to report earnings of $1.84 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 42.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $27.51 billion, down 5.19% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.59 per share and revenue of $116.41 billion, which would represent changes of -30.36% and -1.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher within the past month. Meta Platforms is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Meta Platforms is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 44.29, so we one might conclude that Meta Platforms is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, META's PEG ratio is currently 2.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow META in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META): Free Stock Analysis Report



