Meta Platforms (META) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know

Meta Platforms (META) closed the most recent trading day at $684.62, moving -0.48% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the social media company had gained 15.27% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Meta Platforms in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Meta Platforms to post earnings of $5.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.98%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $44.26 billion, up 13.27% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $25.53 per share and a revenue of $185.52 billion, indicating changes of +7% and +12.78%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Meta Platforms. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. Meta Platforms is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.95. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.65 of its industry.

Meanwhile, META's PEG ratio is currently 1.67. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 2.33 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

