Meta Platforms (META) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Meta Platforms (META) closed at $299.17, marking a -0.33% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the social media company had lost 4% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Meta Platforms as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Meta Platforms to post earnings of $3.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 115.24%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.41 billion, up 20.55% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.11 per share and revenue of $132.74 billion, which would represent changes of +33.37% and +13.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.56% higher. Meta Platforms is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.84.

Investors should also note that META has a PEG ratio of 0.99 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

