Meta Platforms (META) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Meta Platforms (META) closed the most recent trading day at $576.36, moving -0.07% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.14%.

The social media company's shares have seen a decrease of 13.69% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.22%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Meta Platforms in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $5.33, marking a 13.16% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $41.43 billion, up 13.64% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $25.61 per share and a revenue of $188.8 billion, signifying shifts of +7.33% and +14.77%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Meta Platforms currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Meta Platforms's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.52. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 26.45 for its industry.

It's also important to note that META currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.23. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.01.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

