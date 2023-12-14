Meta Platforms (META) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Meta Platforms (META) ended the recent trading session at $333.17, demonstrating a -0.47% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the social media company had gained 0.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.94%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Meta Platforms in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.77, indicating a 59% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $38.66 billion, up 20.2% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $14.32 per share and a revenue of $133.4 billion, demonstrating changes of +45.68% and +14.4%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% higher. Meta Platforms is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Meta Platforms's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.38. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 39.85.

Meanwhile, META's PEG ratio is currently 1.1. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. META's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

