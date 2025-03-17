Meta Platforms (META) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Meta Platforms (META) standing at $604.71, reflecting a -0.48% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.64%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.85%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.31%.

The the stock of social media company has fallen by 17.52% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.69%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Meta Platforms in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $5.60, indicating a 18.9% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $41.43 billion, up 13.64% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $26.70 per share and a revenue of $188.8 billion, demonstrating changes of +11.9% and +14.77%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.12% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Meta Platforms is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Meta Platforms is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.76. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.15.

Investors should also note that META has a PEG ratio of 1.24 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 120, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.