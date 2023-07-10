Meta Platforms (META) Stock: 70 Million Reasons to Own It

Amid the recent surge in tech stocks, shares of Meta Platforms (META), parent of Facebook, have been on an absolute tear, skyrocketing 123% over the past six months, crushing the 12% rise in the S&P 500 index. With its 10% rise in thirty days, META stock is sitting near its 52-week high of $290, up 141% year to date, compared with a 14.5% rise in the S&P 500 index.

Expand that horizon by one year, META stock is up 70%, while the S&P 500 index has risen just 12.5%. Given the strong momentum the stock has been on, investors might think they have missed the boat. But consider, even with the shares resting near 52-week highs, META stock is still down roughly 24% from its all-time high of around $384. And now? The company has just provided 70 million reasons to still stay invested in the stock.

Have you check out the company’s new Threads social media app? Within the first few hours after its launch on Wednesday July 5, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that 10 million users had already signed up for Threads. The next day, there were already 30 million users on the platform. Posting on the app, Zuckerberg said: “Wow, 30 million sign-ups as of this morning. Feels like the beginning of something special, but we've got a lot of work ahead to build out the app.”

As of Friday afternoon, just two days later, the app already has more than 70 million people using it. Just how popular is Threads? Consider that, just based on download data, Threads has already surpassed ChatGPT as the most rapidly downloaded app in history. It’s only now a matter of time when Threads’ number of users surpass 100 million. Among the early adopters are Chef Gordon Ramsay, pop star Shakira and YouTuber LadBaby. The app also has millions of other people and celebrities who have preordered the app after its launch was announced.

Some are already calling it the "Twitter killer." That remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that Threads is a direct competitor to Twitter. “I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it. Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn't nailed it. Hopefully we will,” Zuckerberg said on Friday. Although there are some similarities to Twitter, Threads refers to retweets as 'reposts' and refers to tweets as ‘threads.'

The app allows users to post up to 500 characters of text and up to five minutes of video as well as pictures. Thread users who are already on Instagram can use their Instagram login to get started. And just like Instagram, they can follow and connect with friends and influencers with similar interests. The question investors want to know is whether Meta can monetize Threads, given that so many people are already using it? To put it more plainly, can Threads become a moneymaker for Meta?

Analysts are taking the wait-and-see attitude. Threads could potentially add between $2 billion and $3 billion in revenue for Meta in 2024, according to Bank of America analysts. This estimate assumes Threads can reach 250 million users and can generate an average revenue per user of $23, which would put about 50% below Twitter’s 2021 total. Given that Meta generated revenue of $117 billion in 2022, $3 billion seems like a drop in the bucket. But it’s just the beginning.

There still remains a massive opportunity for Meta to boost its monetization efforts of users across its family of apps which included Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. As such, from a valuation perspective, and when compared to its mega-cap peers, META stock still appears undervalued.

