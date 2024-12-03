Meta Platforms (META) Says AI Had Little Impact on Elections

Artificial intelligence (AI) was not a significant factor in global elections this year, including in the U.S., according to Meta Platforms (META).

The company led by Mark Zuckerberg said that, despite widespread concerns, AI was not widely used across its social media platforms that include Facebook and Instagram during this year’s election cycles. Efforts to spread propaganda and misinformation largely failed to build an audience or effectively use AI, said Meta.

The volume of AI-generated misinformation was low across Meta’s various platforms, and the company quickly removed any offending content. The news from Meta comes as misinformation experts say AI content has so far failed to significantly sway public opinion, as deep fake videos and false audio recordings are quickly detected, labeled, and removed by technology companies.

Covert Operations

Meta Platforms added that it has taken down about 20 covert operations on its platforms this year that sought to influence people through false information and fake videos. Going forward, the company said it hopes to have input into president-elect Donald Trump’s technology policies, notably around AI.

In announcing the impact of AI on elections, Meta Platforms also said that it had been too strict in its content moderation during the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to some legitimate content being mistakenly taken off its social media sites. The company said it will be more precise in enforcing its rules going forward.

META stock is up nearly 70% this year.

Is META Stock a Buy?

The stock of Meta Platforms has a consensus Strong Buy rating among 44 Wall Street analysts. That rating is based on 40 Buy, three Hold, and one Sell recommendations issued in the last three months. The average META price target of $662.62 implies 11.29% upside from current levels.

