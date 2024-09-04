Meta Platforms (META) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Meta Platforms (META) reached $512.74, with a +0.19% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.3%.

The the stock of social media company has risen by 3.58% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.63% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Meta Platforms in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Meta Platforms is projected to report earnings of $5.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.08%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $40.08 billion, indicating a 17.38% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $21.30 per share and revenue of $161.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +43.24% and +19.8%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.15% increase. Meta Platforms presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Meta Platforms is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.03. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 29.35.

Meanwhile, META's PEG ratio is currently 1.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.92.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.