Meta Platforms (META) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Meta Platforms (META) closed at $496.09, marking a +1.2% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.51% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.58%.

The social media company's shares have seen an increase of 7.81% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.94%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Meta Platforms in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $4.27, showcasing a 61.74% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $36.07 billion, reflecting a 25.94% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

META's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $19.94 per share and revenue of $158.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +34.1% and +17.68%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.97% upward. At present, Meta Platforms boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Meta Platforms is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.59. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.49.

It's also important to note that META currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.26. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.8.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

