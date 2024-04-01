Meta Platforms (META) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Meta Platforms (META) closed at $491.35, marking a +1.19% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.6%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.11%.

Shares of the social media company witnessed a loss of 3.33% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Meta Platforms in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.27, indicating a 61.74% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $36.07 billion, up 25.94% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $19.94 per share and revenue of $158.75 billion, indicating changes of +34.1% and +17.68%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Meta Platforms boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Meta Platforms's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.35. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 30.03.

It is also worth noting that META currently has a PEG ratio of 1.25. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.92.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, positioning it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

