Meta Platforms (META) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Meta Platforms (META) ended the recent trading session at $627.17, demonstrating a -2.58% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.57%.

The social media company's stock has climbed by 14.52% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.25%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Meta Platforms in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 29, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $7.13, signifying a 0.14% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $60.17 billion, up 26.63% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $33.03 per share and a revenue of $253.26 billion, demonstrating changes of +40.61% and +26.02%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.34% higher. Currently, Meta Platforms is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.49. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.55 for its industry.

Investors should also note that META has a PEG ratio of 0.97 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.06 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, placing it within the top 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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